Paul Pogba’s brother claims he contacted Messi over Barcelona move, dismisses Real Madrid talks

Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba did not speak to Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos about a move to the La Liga club, according to the player’s brother Mathias Pogba. Mathias also revealed that his brother talked to Lionel Messi about a potential Barcelona move.

In an interview with El Chiringuito TV, Mathias Pogba said: “I know he’s spoken with a few players, but not [Sergio] Ramos.”

“Who? Ah, Messi, yes. Sometimes, not always.”

“Zlatan [Ibrahimovic]. [Antoine] Griezmann, because of the national team.”

Daily Mail reports that the Manchester United midfielder’s talks with Messi may be related to a move for him to the Camp Nou, next summer.

However, Mathias also admitted that Real Madrid’s representatives had made contact with the Frenchman, through the French national team.

He said: “I don’t know about anyone from Real Madrid. Oh, [Raphael] Varane, yes, and yes, with [Zinedine] Zidane, yes.”

The 26-year-old failed to secure a move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, despite rumours that he may be on his way out of Manchester United in the near future.

According to Daily Mail, Barcelona are now interested in the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner as well, and Mathias’s claims that Pogba had spoken to Messi further strengthen the rumours.

Quotes via Daily Mail.