Reports: Manchester United fix final price for Paul Pogba after failed Real Madrid summer move

According to reports, Manchester United will demand an asking price of £178million for their star midfielder Paul Pogba in January, after Real Madrid tried in vain to sign him during the summer transfer window.

Spanish news agency Sport has reported that Real Madrid continue to remain interested in signing the French midfielder, and that they are likely to continue pursuing him during January as well, when the winter transfer window opens.

Earlier, it was reported that Pogba himself was keen to secure a move away from Manchester United.

He even expressed his intentions to leave by saying: “There is a lot of thinking [going on].”

“I have been three years in Manchester and have been doing great – some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody, like everywhere else.”

“After this season and everything that happened, with my season being my best season… it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else.”

The report in Sport says that Manchester United are currently in talks with the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner’s agent, Mino Raiola.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants him to remain with the Red Devils but given the player’s interest and the interest of Real Madrid as well, the Premier League giants may also look to offload him for a tidy sum of money.