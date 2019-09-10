Reports: Manchester United star close to agreeing new contract after rumours of Juventus move

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has entered the last year of his contract with the club and rumours of a possible move to Juventus have started doing the rounds.

The Spanish shot-stopper’s contract was due to end this year in the summer, however, United exercised the option of adding another year to his contract to keep him for another season. However, now that there’s less than a year remaining on his existing deal yet again, the club have fast-tracked their efforts of tying him on a new, longer and much-improved contract.

As per reports from The Guardian, De Gea is close to agreeing on a new contract with the club which would see him earn as much as teammate Paul Pogba. The 28-year-old will reportedly earn around £290,000-a-week after penning the new deal.

Juventus were believed to be signing him on a free once his contract with United runs out. However, if this latest report is anything to go by, the Premier League giants would do a world of good themselves if they manage to keep hold of the goalkeeper, who is considered by many as one of the best in the world currently.

The former Atletico Madrid shot-stopper has now entered his ninth year with United after having joined them from the La Liga side back in 2011.