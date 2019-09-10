Real Madrid President reveals why they did not sign Neymar, Paul Pogba

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez recently revealed why the club did not sign Neymar, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in the recent summer transfer window.

“We have never invested so much in players even though we already had a great squad,” he said, while reflecting the fact that Real Madrid spent over €310million in transfers alone, this summer.

Though Los Blancos signed the likes of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo Goes and Eder Militao, they could not sign Pogba, Neymar and Bruno Fernandes, three of the most important transfer targets that Real Madrid are believed to have had on their shopping list.

When asked about the deal for Pogba, Florentino Perez is believed to have stated that Manchester United – the Frenchman’s current employers – did not want to sell, according to the Mirror.

About Neymar’s potential move to the Santiago Bernabeu, he suggested that most of the rumours came from the media, rather than the club themselves.

The President was further pushed on to reveal his club’s plans for the next summer transfer window, and according to the English news agency, he has refused to rule out a potential move for Bruno Fernandes.

“We are working to bring great players in the future,” he is reported to have added.

Quotes via Mirror.