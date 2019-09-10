Reports: Barcelona star enraged at club for preferring Neymar over him

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Barcelona new signing Antoine Griezmann is reportedly angry at the club for appearing to give more of an importance to Neymar over him.

According to Don Balon, the former Atletico Madrid star believes that the Barcelona management lied to him about his importance at the club.

The board reportedly promised Griezmann that they would do everything in their means to make him comfortable at the club, as he was named as the priority signing for this summer. However, as the final few hours of the summer transfer window approached, he realized that the club had broken their promise, by making Neymar their priority signing.

It has also been reported that Messi himself is unhappy with Barcelona for not signing Neymar in the end, which in turn indicates that the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner may be right to assume that he was no longer the club’s most-favoured new signing.

Messi reportedly voiced his displeasure about the failure of the PSG star’s potential summer move, to both Valverde and Bartmoeu, in the form of two separate, strongly-worded statements.

The Spanish news agency further claims that the Argentine legend has, however, given Barcelona another chance to sign the Brazilian next summer – and if the Catalans fail yet again, he may leave the club by using the clause in his contract, that allows him to walk away at any given point of time.