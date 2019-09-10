Reports: UCL winner rejected Lionel Messi’s request to join Barcelona at UEFA Awards’ ceremony

In what can be deemed a very surprising piece of news, it has been reported that Liverpool’s Champions League hero Virgil van Dijk rejected Lionel Messi’s request to join him at Barcelona.

According to Don Balon, Messi and van Dijk had a brief chat with each other during the recently-conducted UEFA Awards’ ceremony, where the Barcelona superstar won the award for the Best Forward in last season’s Champions League.

Van Dijk was the biggest star of the night, as he bagged two awards – the Best Defender award for last season’s Champions League, and more importantly, the UEFA Best Men’s Player Award for the year 2019.

Don Balon reports that after the awards were distributed, Messi talked to the Dutch centre-back and requested him to join Barcelona and help them win the Champions League this season.

Van Dijk reportedly rejected the offer and replied that Anfield is his home, at least for the next few years, according to the Spanish news agency.