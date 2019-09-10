Reports: Barcelona target UCL winner to replace star who Lionel Messi wants sold

Lionel Messi and most of the Barcelona dressing room was in the favour of getting Neymar back on board as the Brazilian made his desire to leave Paris Saint-Germain public.

Initially, the Catalan giants were the only side interested in his signature, however, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez decided to make things interesting by jumping into the race for Neymar. Eventually, after weeks of negotiations and multiple offers from both the sides, the 27-year-old stayed put.

One of the offers from Barcelona would have seen Ousmane Dembele move to PSG in exchange for Neymar. However, as it turned out, the young Frenchman rejected a move to PSG and Barcelona’s efforts to re-sign their former star went in vain.

Reports have now emerged that Messi wants Dembele out of the club and with age on the French winger’s side, there will be no dearth of potential suitors for him in the upcoming transfer windows. However, Barcelona would want to replace him as soon as possible as well, in case he decides to move on to greener pastures.

According to reports in Diario Gol, the La Liga defending champions have shortlisted two players who can fill up the gap left by the 22-year-old Dembele. Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah and Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho are on their agenda and if the Frenchman does leave the club, as per Messi’s demands, Barcelona will move in for the two aforementioned names.