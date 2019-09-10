Reports: Real Madrid received no offers for Manchester City & Manchester United target in transfer window

Real Madrid started the summer transfer window on the front-foot by announcing quite a few deals early on with the likes of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic joining the club.

However, as the window progressed, their attention in the transfer market slowly shifted towards two big names – Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar. Los Blancos were ready to break the bank to land these two players but failed to sign any of them.

They also needed to offload a few players before being able to bring big players to the club and names like Gareth Bale, Isco and James Rodriguez were believed to be on their way out of the club. However, none of these players left. Both Bale and James received offers from other clubs but as reported by Diario Gol, Isco received none.

The Spanish playmaker is considered one of the better attacking midfielders in the game, however, Madrid failed to attract any potential suitor. He was linked with a move to Manchester City and there were rumours that the La Liga giants might want to include him in a swap deal for Pogba.

But as it turned out, Isco stayed put and is set to spend at least another season at the Santiago Bernabeu.