Reports: Real Madrid, Manchester United target wants to play with Messi at Barcelona

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho has reportedly turned down moves to both Manchester United and Real Madrid – as he is interested to play alongside Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

It is Don Balon that reports that Sancho has apparently decided that Barcelona would be his next destination, as he is attracted by the prospect of playing with the Argentine legend.

Earlier, it was reported that the ongoing 2019-20 season would be Sancho’s last season in Germany. The former Manchester City star is reportedly keen to work elsewhere, and so far, Manchester United and Real Madrid were the leaders in the transfer race to sign him next summer.

However, if the Spanish publication’s above-mentioned report can be taken into account, it appears that Messi and Barcelona have handed both teams a massive setback in their pursuit of the English winger.

Meanwhile, Messi, who is currently injured, is yet to make a return to the field and the Catalans are reeling in his absence.

With just one win from three La Liga matches so far, Barcelona at a lowly eighth spot in the standings.

Fans expect the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to make a quick return and help the Blaugrana defend their La Liga title this season as well.