Reports: Neymar keen to join Premier League giants and match Lionel Messi salary

Neymar Jr might have been unable to seal a move away from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer, but that doesn’t mean his transfer saga is done and dusted.

The Brazilian had made it all but clear that his preferred destination was Barcelona, where he spent his most successful years, however the club didn’t seem to do enough to bring him in.

While Barca suggested that PSG’s terms made it impossible for them to sign Neymar, reports seem to suggest that perhaps the Catalans don’t believe they need the superstar forward so much anymore.

“The answer is no” – Barcelona President rules out Neymar January move

However, Neymar still wants to move, and Diario Gol are reporting that moving to England is an option available to the 27-year-old, and is one he might have considered too.

The report says that Manchester United and Manchester City are both available should he choose to go, while Liverpool, Spurs and Chelsea are also in the running should Neymar seem interested enough.

The PSG talisman wants to at least match the salary earned by his former teammate Lionel Messi, and moving to England would be the best bet for him to do so, with a naturally higher wage available in the Premier League.

So a move to the world’s most popular league might not be a step too far for Neymar, though for now he remains a PSG player.