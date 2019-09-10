Reports: Real Madrid planning €150m + top star offer to sign World Cup winner

Real Madrid may not have made as many signings this summer as you thought they would, but that doesn’t mean the future is all that bad for Los Blancos.

The club was heavily linked with Neymar Jr in the transfer window, and though the Brazilian couldn’t make it to the Santiago Bernabeu, Diario Gol report that Zinedine Zidane has his sights firmly set on another player.

The report says that the long term plan was always to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG instead of Neymar, and that Real could make him the priority next summer.

Situation at Real Madrid ‘not ideal’ – Bale

If that does happen, Mbappe will not come cheap, and PSG won’t let him leave without a fight, so the tools are already being readied by the Spanish giants to make a push to sign the Frenchman.

The report states that Zidane’s plan is to offer 150 million euros to PSG along with one of his top young stars in Vinicius Jr, in the hope that it might be enough to land Mbappe.

Apart from having to convince the Parisians that signing Vinicius is a good idea, Zizou will also have to convince Real President Florentino Perez that this works, which won’t be an easy task at all.

Will this actually happen? Only time will tell.