Reports: Real Madrid eye legendary Premier League boss as shock Zinedine Zidane replacement

Real Madrid may be keeping their faith in Zinedine Zidane as their manager, but for how long is the real question in the minds of fans, and even President Florentino Perez.

Perez persuaded Zidane to retake the job at the helm, but it hasn’t all been a smooth ride since Zizou has been back as manager of Los Blancos, and worries are creeping in.

Though there doesn’t seem to be an immediate decision taken on his future, Zidane might just be replaced some time later and Don Balon are reporting that a rather shocking name is in the running.

Arsene Wenger đánh tiếng muốn dẫn dắt một đội tuyển tham dự World Cup 2022: ‘Tôi không thể chờ quay lại sân cỏ’

The report says that if the club’s targets are not met this season, the French legend could be sacked and replaced by another Frenchman in Arsene Wenger.

The latter spent over 20 years as manager of Arsenal, and rumours have been circulating that he could looking for a return to football in some sort of capacity.

Managing Real Madrid will be a challenging task without a doubt, but Wenger is used to handling some huge personalities during his time at Arsenal, and led the club to several trophies during his time there.

Could this move really happen? Only time will truly tell.