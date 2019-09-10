Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus teammate shares decision amid Manchester United links

It appears that some interest from Manchester United in one Juventus star might not have been genuine after all, as the player himself has revealed.

Douglas Costa was reportedly attracting interest from Old Trafford, but the Brazilian has now said that no such link was ever established, and that the rumours were purely baseless.

“I’m writing to deny the baseless news published today, which said I was in negotiations with some clubs during the last transfer window.

“Since the start of this season, I’ve been clear that I wanted to stay here to win trophies and give blood for the Juve jersey.

“Junior Mendoza is my only agent and the only person authorised to speak on my behalf.”

Costa made the above comments after an interview published in an English newspaper with his former intermediary Giovanni Branchini revealed that United had strong interest in him, but he wasn’t let go of by Maurizio Sarri.

United were also linked with Costa’s teammate Paulo Dybala, but failed to sign the Argentine in the summer transfer window.