Reports: Real Madrid target to join club as Luka Modric replacement

Real Madrid appear to be ramping up efforts to find a replacement for their ageing squad, and it seems like Luka Modric may be next on the agenda.

Don Balon are reporting that though Real Madrid had their eyes on Paul Pogba as a priority summer transfer window signing, they have now decided to make an Ajax star their target for the next window.

The report says that Donny van de Beek will join Los Blancos soon, and will most likely be cover for Modric as a younger and fresher face at the club.

Situation at Real Madrid ‘not ideal’ – Bale

Pogba was deemed to be too expensive this summer, with Manchester United demanding somewhere in the region of 200 million euros for the French World Cup winner’s services.

Van de Beek will be comparatively cheaper, and could join the Galacticos for a fee in the region of 60 million euros, making him a slightly better option for the La Liga giants.

The report also says that manager Zinedine Zidane will welcome the arrival of the Dutchman, as he wants to refurbish his midfield and make Real Madrid a more potent force in that area.

He could come in as early as January, or perhaps by next summer the deal should be done.