Manchester United held ‘strong’ interest in Douglas Costa, claims agent

Douglas Costa has attracted significant interest from Manchester United, his agent says, but a move never came close to materialising

Manchester United held a “strong interest” in Juventus winger Douglas Costa but Maurizio Sarri was adamant he would not be sold, according to the Brazilian’s agent.

Costa, 28, only played a bit-part role under Massimiliano Allegri last season, starting seven times in Serie A as injuries hampered him.

The Brazil international had been linked with a move away from the club due to his decrease in playing time and his agent revealed United were interested in bringing him to Old Trafford.

United have been linked with Costa numerous times over the course of the winger’s career, but Sarri was unwilling to see him depart, with the former Bayern Munich attacker starting both of Juve’s first two games of the season.

“I sincerely say that Allegri and Sarri have never thought of letting him go,” agent Giovanni Branchini told the Daily Mail.

“The interest of Manchester United was strong, a club that has always been interested in him. They were not the only club, but in England they were certainly the most active team on the trail of Douglas Costa.

“He had countless health problems. Last season he was very often injured. He is wanting to recover with great professionalism after standing still. Juventus never intended to sell him despite the big pressure from United.”

While Costa is in no rush to leave Turin, his agent does not rule anything out in future, convinced the player can adapt to any surroundings.

“Douglas is a ‘cool’ professional in the best sense of the word,” Branchini said. “He is able to adapt to everything. Just think of how well he did in Ukraine, in a country totally different from Brazil.

“He loves Juventus but is able to adapt to every reality. The Premier League is a beautiful championship, but for now United have failed in all their attempts to convince Juventus to sell him. The player remained in Turin and is a champion.”