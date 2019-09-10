Kalvin Phillips signs new five-year Leeds United contract

Leeds United say they rejected multiple offers of over £20million for Kalvin Phillips, who has signed a new deal with the Championship club.

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has signed a new five-year contract with the Championship promotion hopefuls.

The 23-year-old, who joined Leeds at the age of 14 and has made 149 senior appearances for the club, has committed his future to Elland Road until June 2024.

Phillips was linked with a possible move to the Premier League during the transfer window and Leeds claim they rejected “multiple offers” in excess of £20million.

“The club maintained throughout that Phillips would not be sold, with the midfielder being integral to plans for the future, and the immediate goal of securing top-flight football,” they said in a statement on Monday.

“As a club, we are thrilled that Kalvin shares the same vision and potential for Leeds United, which has been demonstrated by committing his long-term future to the Whites.”

Phillips played 46 times for Leeds in the Championship last season, predominantly as a holding midfielder, as Marcelo Bielsa’s side reached the play-offs and were knocked out by Derby County.

He has featured in all six of their league matches in 2019-20, with Leeds sitting third in the table, three points behind leaders Swansea City.