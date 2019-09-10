Reports: Manchester United close to signing £90million rated Premier League star

According to reports, Premier League giants Manchester United are ready to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United in January’s winter transfer window.

The 20-year-old is regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in the Premier League at the moment, and Caught Offside reports that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen on signing him as a replacement to Fred and Nemanja Matic, two of United’s midfielders who are currently suffering from a serious dip in form.

The Red Devils have also not been able to replace Ander Herrera who left for Paris Saint Germain in the summer, and as a result, Rice along with Leicester City’s James Maddison are considered as Solskjaer’s biggest targets for the upcoming winter transfer window.

In a recent interview with Football Insider, former Premier League star Noel Whelan said that it would not be a surprise if Manchester United and other Premier League clubs value the West Ham star at £90million or more.

“West Ham have got a really special player on their hands,” Whelan said.

“They will struggle to hold on to him because the big clubs will be hot on his trail.”

“I think Declan Rice could be the next player who goes for a Premier League record fee. We have just seen Harry Maguire go for £80million to Manchester United and I wouldn’t be surprised if Rice goes to them for more than that, above £90million, even.”

However, the Red Devils are yet to confirm their interest in the Englishman.