Reports: PSG superstar snubs Real Madrid interest in favour of Manchester City move

According to reports, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has finally made his decision to snub Real Madrid’s interest in him, and instead opt for a move to Premier League giants Manchester City.

Don Balon claims that Mbappe made the decision after coming to the conclusion that Real Madrid already have a host of star players in their squad, which would mean that he may not get as much importance in the first team as he wishes.

The report also says that Real Madrid are willing to pay PSG a transfer fee of over €200million for the French youngster – but so are Manchester City and host of other clubs as well.

It is hence evident that the 20-year-old will trigger a hotly-contested bidding war in 202o June, but Don Balon reports that the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has already made the final decision about his next destination.

The Spanish publication reports that he is likely to join City as he considers them to be the next big thing in European football.

Pep Guardiola and co. have already lifted the Premier League in both 2017-18 and 2018-19, and they are touted to lift the Champions League as well, in 2019-20.

Within another year, the Sky Blues will become an invincible unit, and according to Don Balon, Mbappe feels that they are the best possible destination for him.