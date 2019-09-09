Reports: Real Madrid eye summer move for Liverpool’s UCL hero

The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Real Madrid have lined up a surprise move for Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, to be completed next summer.

Van Dijk needs no introduction to fans of football.

The UEFA Men’s Player of the Year 2019 winner and likely Ballon d’Or 2019 nominee is currently considered one of the best defenders in world football.

The former Southampton ace joined Liverpool in January 2018, for a then-world record fee of £75million.

Since then, he has led Liverpool to two consecutive Champions League finals – in 2018, they lost to Real Madrid in the all-important clash but made amends with a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the 2019 final.

Van Dijk’s performances in the 2018-19 Premier League was one of the main reasons why the Reds finished second, just one point behind champions Manchester City.

And now, Express reports that Real Madrid is keen on signing the Dutch centre-back, as a successor to their ageing club legend Sergio Ramos.

Previously, several other sources had claimed that the defender is currently on a discussion with the Merseyside club for a possible contract extension.

Meanwhile, Express says that if the above-mentioned contract extension talks stall, van Dijk may be keen on parting ways with the Premier League giants, and the Santiago Bernabeu is a likely destination for him.

Both Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to make a final decision regarding the potential summer move.