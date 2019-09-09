Reports: Lionel Messi unhappy with Barcelona for not signing Neymar

Lionel Messi is very unhappy with Barcelona for their lack of initiative in Neymar’s transfer situation. According to reports, Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde and club President Josep Maria Bartomeu are the two main people who have attracted the ire of their top player.

Don Balon reports that Messi has voiced his displeasure about the failure of Neymar’s potential summer move, to both Valverde and Bartmoeu, in the form of two separate, strongly-worded statements.

The Spanish news agency further claims that the Argentine legend has, however, given Barcelona another chance to sign the Brazilian next summer – and if the Catalans fail yet again, he may leave the club by using the clause in his contract, that allows him to walk away at any given point of time.

Earlier, it was reported that three Barcelona stars – namely, Ivan Rakitic, Ousmane Dembele and Samuel Umtiti – are no longer on talking terms with Messi, the reason being the Argentine’s favouritism towards the Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star.

Though the Parisians repeatedly stressed that they would like to recoup most of Neymar’s €220million transfer fee from 2017 and nothing else, Messi insisted that the Blaugrana are willing to pay only a part of the asking price in cash, as he was keen to offload the three stars in a swap deal as mentioned above.