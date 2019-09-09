Reports: Juventus star unhappy with Cristiano Ronaldo, offers himself to Real Madrid

The latest reports suggest that Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala is unhappy with Cristiano Ronaldo for various reasons, and that he has offered himself to Ronaldo’s former club Real Madrid as a result.

According to Don Balon, Dybala believes that Ronaldo has played an indirect role in his recent dip in form, by becoming the team’s leading goalscorer since he joined them from Real Madrid last summer.

The Argentine, who was Juventus’ top scorer in the 2017-18 Serie A with 22 goals, scored just five goals in the Italian league last season. Meanwhile, Ronaldo scored 21 Serie A goals himself and became their leading goalscorer.

The Spanish news agency further claims that the 26-year-old feels that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is favoured more at Turin when compared to himself – as it was also evident from their intentions to offload him to Manchester United, and later, Tottenham Hotspur earlier last month.

As a result, Dybala is now getting ready for a move to Real Madrid, where he wants to replace the void left by the Portuguese legend when he signed for the Bianconeri in 2018.

Don Balon reports that the pacy winger has offered himself to Los Blancos‘ manager Zinedine Zidane, in the hope of getting him interested to sign him next summer.