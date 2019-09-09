Reports: Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane refuses to sign ‘overrated’ UCL finalist

In what can be considered a very surprising piece of news, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has reportedly referred to Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen as “overrated”, while also refusing to sign him.

It is Don Balon that reports that Zidane has vetoed Eriksen’s potential move to Real Madrid, as he is “overrated”.

However, the Danish midfielder’s numbers do not seem to agree – in 2018-19 alone, he scored ten goals and assisted 17 times in 51 appearances for the Spurs.

Overall, in 281 appearances for the North Londoners, he has scored 67 times and recorded 86 assists as well, till date.

The one game that Eriksen failed to impress last season, was the Champions League final versus Liverpool – the Reds eventually won 2-0, and the 28-year-old did not even manage a shot on target for Mauricio Pochettino and co.

However, that was after he led Tottenham to a respectable fourth-place finish in the Premier League – above the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United – also guaranteeing them a berth in the 2019-20 Champions League.

The former AFC Ajax midfielder also played an important role in his team’s run all the way to the finals in the 2018-19 Champions League.

Meanwhile, Don Balon reports that Real Madrid have plenty of other midfield targets on their shopping list at the moment.

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, AFC Ajax’ Donny Van de Beek and Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz are all being considered for a potential summer move to the Santiago Bernabeu next season.