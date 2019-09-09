Reports: Manchester United wanted Real Madrid star plus cash in exchange for Paul Pogba

A recent report has revealed that Manchester United demanded Real Madrid star Toni Kroos and cash in exchange for Paul Pogba, before the summer transfer window shut down on 2nd September.

According to Don Balon, Paul Pogba’s initial asking price as tabled by Manchester United, was about €160million.

In the last week of 2019 August, it was raised to €180million as it appeared that Real Madrid were stalling to trick the Red Devils into naming a lower asking price.

Finally, just days before the transfer window shut down, United relented and lowered his price to €100million, but insisted that they wanted Toni Kroos as well, in exchange for the French midfielder.

The Spanish news agency further reports that the Merengues were not keen on parting ways with Kroos, however, they were still ready to negotiate further.

Eventually, the transfer window slammed shut on 2nd September, and both Pogba and Kroos remained at their respective clubs.

Previously, it was reported that Real Madrid were not as interested as they appeared to be, in the case of the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner’s potential summer move.

According to Jose Mourinho’s adviser, Eladio Parames, the Spanish club’s interest was just a cunning ruse against their own supporters.

The above information was revealed after hundreds of reports dated between June and September 2019 claimed that the Manchester United midfielder was Los Blancos‘ top target for the summer transfer window.