Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Juventus to sign Real Madrid target

Reports suggest that Cristiano Ronaldo wants Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz at Juventus, but currently, Real Madrid are the most likely team to sign him next summer.

According to Don Balon, Havertz’ stellar performances with Leverkusen in the 2018-19 Bundesliga has not gone unnoticed.

The 20-year-old who usually plays as an attacking midfielder, made 42 appearances for his club across various competitions in the 2018-19 season, and finished his campaign with brilliant numbers – 20 goals and seven assists, to be precise. 17 of his goals and four of his assists came in the Bundesliga alone.

Overall, Havertz has appeared in 109 matches for Leverkusen and has scored 30 goals and also recorded 22 assists for his club till date.

Meanwhile, Don Balon reports that Real Madrid have many targets in midfield for next summer’s transfer window – Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen and AFC Ajax’s Donny Van de Beek are some of the many names in manager Zinedine Zidane’s wishlist.

However, Havertz, who is valued at €90million at the moment, is considered a much cheaper alternative to the likes of Pogba who are valued at almost double the German’s price.

At the same time, Cristiano Ronaldo is also aware of the above situation, and according to the Spanish news agency, he has reportedly asked Juventus to overtake his former club in the transfer race for the midfielder.

Both Real Madrid and Juventus are yet to make a final decision regarding the possibility of a move.