Reports: Real Madrid offer star player, €250million for Neymar

Real Madrid are reportedly hell-bent on preventing Neymar’s impending summer move to Barcelona – and various sources have suggested that a mega offer for the Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star is in the works at the club right now.

Don Balon reports that Real Madrid are ready to part with €250million if PSG will allow them to sign Neymar next summer.

The Spanish news agency further claims that Vinicius Jr. may also be a part of the offer, as PSG’s President Nasser Al-Khelaifi is keen on bringing the young Brazilian to Paris.

Earlier, it was reported that Vinicius is very unhappy at Real Madrid as a result of his demotion to their second division team.

However, Zidane allowed him to play in all of their La Liga matches in the 2019-20 season so far, but that has done very little to change what the 19-year-old feels about him.

In fact, it was even claimed that the former Flamengo player wanted Zidane to be sacked from the club. read about it right here. He apparently believes that the Frenchman is the actual reason why the club is going through a tough time right now.

Meanwhile, Don Balon says that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez continues to be very interested in a potential move for Neymar, who has publicly revealed that he would like a return to the La Liga.

In these circumstances, it would not be a big surprise if PSG agrees to exchange Neymar for his fellow Brazilian, and the move may happen next June, according to the Spanish news agency.