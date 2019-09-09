Reports: Juventus look to reunite Cristiano Ronaldo with Real Madrid playmaker

According to reports, Serie A champions Juventus are eyeing a move for Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate at Real Madrid, James Rodriguez.

Rodriguez joined Real Madrid from AS Monaco for a reported transfer fee of €75 million, in 2014. He played alongside Ronaldo at the club for three straight seasons, before joining Bayern Munich on loan in 2017.

Between 2017 and 2019 June, the Colombian racked up 15 goals and 20 assists in 67 appearances for the Bundesliga giants, and his solid form helped him earn a return to Real Madrid.

Overall, he has made 112 appearances for Real Madrid so far, and has scored 36 goals and recorded 40 assists for them.

The 28-year-old has also won two Champions Leagues, one La Liga, two FIFA Club World Cups and two UEFA Super Cups with Los Blancos.

However, Don Balon reports that though it seems as if he has regained the confidence of his manager Zinedine Zidane, he continues to be unsettled at the club, as a result of which he is likely to agree to a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Spanish news agency also claims that Juventus is aware of the situation, and that they might try to bring him to Turin by promising to reunite him with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez shared a great bond in Spain, and according to Don Balon, the Bianconeri believe that they can use it to their advantage next summer, when they may make a move to sign him.