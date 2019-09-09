Reports: Manchester United, Manchester City fight for 91 Million rated Portuguese wonderkid

Manchester United and Manchester City spent big this summer, with the rivals leading the league in terms in that category. However, reports now claim that the two are set to go head-to-head once more in order to secure the signing of one £91 Million-rated Portuguese wonderkid.

According to a report by The Sun, Manchester United and Manchester City are set to rival each other for the signing of SL Benfica starlet Florentino Luis. The 20-year-old was promoted to the first season midway through the previous campaign and finished as a starter. He is expected to be more involved in the first-team this season and has started all four of Benfica’s league games so far.

However, Luis won’t be leaving Portugal on the cheap. The report claims that the youngster will fetch £91 Million, the exact value of his release clause. Meanwhile, Manchester City did try to sign him on the cheap this summer by offering £55 Million but were rebuffed in their approach.

Furthermore, Manchester United reportedly sent their scouts to keep an eye on Luis during Benfica’s four-nil win over Braga, as they mull over a potential move in the future.

Meanwhile, both United and City made some heavy investments in their squad this summer. While the Red Devils signed Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, and Daniel James, the Citizens closed deals for Angelino, Rodri, and Joao Cancelo.