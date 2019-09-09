Reports: Manchester United identify ‘world-class’ talent as David de Gea replacement

Manchester United haven’t fared as well as they would have hoped for so far this season. The Red Devils started well, with a whopping four-nil win over Chelsea. However, things quickly turned south with two draws and a defeat in their next three matches. And to pile on the misery, one star is reportedly set to leave for free.

According to a report by Express, Manchester United are resigned to lose David de Gea for a free transfer in January. The Spaniard is yet to sign a new contract with the club as he enters the final year of his deal at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, as De Gea’s future moves away from Manchester, the Red Devils have already lined up his replacement, Jan Oblak.

Oblak is currently with Atletico Madrid and is considered to be one of the best players in the world at the moment. Manchester United are expected to make an official move for him once De Gea’s future is confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Spaniard himself is attracting interest from Juventus and Paris Saint Germain, with the former leading the race to sign him. De Gea is yet to sign a new deal worth £350,000 per week at Old Trafford and will be available to sign on a pre-contract in January 2020.