Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo’s unwanted teammate offered to Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo transferred to Juventus last summer and instantly transformed into the face of the team. Several players have since been let go by the Bianconeri in order to accommodate the Portuguese tennis star. One player, who remains at the club, has now been offered to Real Madrid.

According to a report from Spanish news publication Don Balon, Real Madrid have again been offered Cristiano Ronaldo’s strike partner, Paulo Dybala. The Juventus star is not a key part of Maurizio Sarri’s plans in Turin and was linked with a summer move to Manchester United, Tottenham, and Paris Saint Germain.

The report states that Dybala has not adjusted well after losing his star status to Ronaldo and has since been linked with several moves. The Argentina international came close to joining Manchester United in the summer before the move broke down over his failure to reach an agreement with the club on personal terms.

As such, he has now been offered to Real Madrid, although Los Blancos seemingly have no interest in buying him.

The Spanish giants brought in several new attacking players this summer, including the likes of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, and Rodrygo. Meanwhile, they also remain interested in Paul Pogba and Christian Eriksen.