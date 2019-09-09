Reports: Real Madrid identify Brazil star as Sergio Ramos replacement

Real Madrid have had a rather memorable past decade, with Los Blancos winning four Champions League titles. Sergio Ramos has been a key part of the Madrid defence for the past ten years. However, with the Spain international heading towards his twilight years, the Spanish giants have identified a replacement.

According to Spanish news publication Don Balon, Real Madrid are eyeing Paris Saint Germain star Marquinhos for a future transfer. The Brazil international is being viewed as a potential replacement of Sergio Ramos, who turns thirty-four next year.

Ramos is still a key member for the Real Madrid side striving to get back to their best under Zinedine Zidane. However, with the Spaniard heading towards his twilight years, Florentino Perez has drawn up a Plan B – Marquinhos.

The Brazil international moved to PSG from AS Roma back in 2013 and has since become a key first-team member. However, the Parisians have recently brought in new blood in the form of Thilo Kehrer and Abdou Diallo and could be willing to part ways with Marquinhos.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid would have to pay 60 Million in order to get their man, although that value could increase in the future. Nevertheless, Los Blancos do have a replacement already in Eder Militao, whom they brought in this summer from FC Porto.