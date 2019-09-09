For much of the summer transfer window, Paul Pogba was rumoured to be moving away from Manchester United and to Real Madrid. However, the Frenchman ended up staying at Old Trafford in the end and reports claim that that was due to a major brand stepping in.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Paul Pogba ended up staying at Manchester United due to sportswear manufacturer, Adidas. The France international was linked with a move to Real Madrid in the summer, but Adidas decided to intervene and stop the move from happening.

The report further states that the German sports brand thought it made the most commercial sense from their perspective if Pogba was to stay at Old Trafford. As a result, they even stepped in to neutralize the hostilities between the player, his agent, and his club.

Pogba, meanwhile, is a key client of Adidas, who are currently in their third year of a decade long sponsorship. The German brand also sponsors Manchester United and Real Madrid, as well as several bit players including Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema.

Nevertheless, Real Madrid missed out on their key transfer target in the summer despite signing the likes of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic. Reports earlier even linked Los Blancos with two failed moves for Donny van de Beek and Bruno Fernandes.