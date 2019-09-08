Shocking truth about Real Madrid’s interest in Paul Pogba revealed

The latest reports claim that La Liga giants Real Madrid were never really interested in Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, after all.

This is after hundreds of reports dated between June and September 2019 claimed that the France international was Real Madrid’s top target for the summer transfer window.

All those reports spoke about Los Blancos’ manager Zinedine Zidane’s huge interest to sign the 2018 FIFA World Cup, despite having already added the likes of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Rodrygo Goes to his squad.

In the end, a deal did not get over the line despite intense speculation, and Pogba remained at Manchester United.

A £150million asking price demanded by the Red Devils was reported to be the reason why Real Madrid did not sign the player.

However, according to Jose Mourinho’s adviser, Eladio Parames, the Spanish club’s interest was just a cunning ruse against their own supporters.

“Real Madrid’s involvement was far less real than it seemed,” he told The Sun.

“In fact – a truth that one day will come out – they were not interested in opening the purse strings.”

“And why? Because they realised that buying him would also mean buying the problems he creates in the dressing-room.”

“Hence there has never been an official declaration of interest, rather just letting the news run to feed their fans’ passions and boosting newspaper sales and audiences of radios and televisions.”

Quotes via Daily Star.