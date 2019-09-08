Reports: Real Madrid target betrays Zidane by wanting to play with Lionel Messi at Barcelona

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen has performed a “betrayal” of sorts on Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane, by snubbing their interest and by wanting to join Barcelona instead, to play alongside Lionel Messi.

It is Diario Gol that reports that Eriksen is somewhat offended by Real Madrid’s lack of initiative last summer, when they had a clear chance to sign him from Tottenham. Though Los Blancos could sign the Danish midfielder, they decided to prioritize on Manchester United’s Paul Pogba instead.

Eventually, Pogba did not arrive at Real Madrid either, and just as they had begun preparations to relaunch their move for Eriksen, the former AFC Ajax star has revealed that he would like to join Barcelona and play with Messi, according to the Spanish news agency.

Eriksen arrived at Spurs from Ajax in the 2013-14 season, for a reported transfer fee of €13.5million – and since then, he has made 281 appearances for the North Londoners, scoring 67 times and assisting 86 times till date.

He also led the Spurs to their first-ever Champions League final in the recently-concluded 2018-19 season. However, they could not lay their hands on the title as Liverpool defeated them by a scoreline of 2-0.

Eriksen has been the subject of Real Madrid’s interest for over two seasons now, and now, it is expected that the player will leave his current club next summer, in the quest for new challenges elsewhere.