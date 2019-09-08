Reports: Premier League giants eye stunning swoop for Lionel Messi after leaked Barcelona contract emerges

Earlier this week, Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu confirmed that Lionel Messi has a secret clause in his contract that allows him to quit the club whenever he likes.

And now, Premier League giants Manchester City are ready to try and coax the Argentine legend to trigger the clause and join them next summer.

This is according to Diario Gol, who reports that the news has generally gone unnoticed as almost everyone seems to accept the fact that Messi is Barcelona’s alone. However, Manchester City think otherwise, according to the Spanish news agency.

Diario Gol further claims that City have an advantage over many other clubs when it comes to the potential signing of Lionel Messi, and that is Pep Guardiola, their boss. Guardiola has managed Barcelona previously and he also led them to the first treble in Spanish club history, in the 2008-09 season.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is reportedly a big fan of the former Bayern Munich manager and according to the Spanish publication, he is likely to be attracted by the prospect of a reunion with his former boss, at the Etihad Stadium.

City, on their part, are yet to win their maiden Champions League title but are one of the hot favourites to do so in the upcoming season – which could be another reason why Messi may want a move to the English club.