Reports: Manchester United’s £80million target drops hint on transfer move

Leicester City star James Maddison has been the subject of strong rumours related to an impending Manchester United transfer move, and the player himself is aware of it.

In a recent interview, he spoke about his links with Manchester United – though he did not give away much, it has been understood that he is keen to make the switch to the Old Trafford.

“I want to play at the highest level my ability will allow me to,” he said, before adding:

“I like to think I’ve my head screwed on with the transfers I’ve made. I’ve played League One, in Scotland, the Championship and the Premier League.”

“I worked my way up and I would like to continue doing so.”

The 22-year-old midfielder has shone in the Premier League since moving to Leicester last summer, from Norwich City – who were then playing in the EFL Championships – for a reported transfer fee of €25million (£22million).

His value is now said to have increased considerably, as Caught Offside suggests that Manchester United may shell out close to £80million for his transfer next season.

Maddison is also a part of Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad and is likely to make his senior debut against Kosovo in their next game on Tuesday.

Quotes via Mirror.