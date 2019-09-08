Reports: Jose Mourinho wanted Real Madrid star as first Manchester United signing

According to reports, former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho wanted Real Madrid star Raphael Varane as his first signing at the club in 2016.

However, Real Madrid turned down the request and Mourinho went on to make other defensive signings like Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof – but both of them are yet to create a major impact at the club.

As mentioned above, the former Real Madrid, Chelsea and Inter Milan manager took over at Old Trafford in 2016. Immediately afterwards, he set his sights on challenging for the Premier League title and nothing less.

The Portuguese managed to rope in some stellar names like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the summer of 2016, but before that, a central defender was the biggest priority for him – and having managed Varane at Real Madrid, Mourinho wanted to sign the Frenchman.

AS reports, via Mirror, that Mourinho was keen on bringing in Varane but Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid’s manager, convinced the centre-back to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu.

For the Frenchman, it worked out well as he won the Champions League with Los Blancos in both 2017 and 2018, while also growing to become one of the world’s best defenders.

In 2018, Varane also lifted the FIFA World Cup with France.

Meanwhile, things went from bad to worse at Manchester United and in the 2018-19 season, Mourinho was sacked and former player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced him.

Solskjaer signed Leicester City’s Harry Maguire in 2019 August, and it now remains to be seen whether the former Hull City defender can create an impact at Old Trafford.