Reports: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted four more Manchester United signings in the transfer window

Manchester United haven’t had the best of starts to their English Premier League season and a lot of it could be put down to the fact that they failed to replace two key players of their squad who moved to greener pastures in the summer.

Romelu Lukaku was a proven goalscorer and despite his poor form for the club last season, replacing him should’ve been one of the primary targets for the United board. Secondly, Ander Herrera moved on to Paris Saint-Germain and the club failed to replace him with another world-class midfielder.

As a result, United have failed to have any sort of impact in their first few matches and are looking ahead towards a long season. According to reports in Express, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was aware of what the squad needed and which gaps need to be filled and handed a transfer list to Ed Woodward.

Though some of the signings were completed, the list also included the names of midfielder Sean Longstaff from Newcastle United, Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur, Paulo Dybala from Juventus and Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

None of the four players landed at United after the summer transfer window, however, and Solskjaer is left with a relatively inexperienced squad for the 2019/20 season.