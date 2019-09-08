Reports: Juventus ready to unite Cristiano Ronaldo with Manchester United superstar

David de Gea has entered the final year of his contract with Manchester United and it does look like he is reluctant to put pen on paper on a new deal.

According to widespread reports, United have offered the Spanish shot-stopper £350,000-a-week deal but he hasn’t accepted it yet. And with just about nine months left on his contract, clubs interested in his signature are all ready to approach him.

According to reports in Express, Juventus are all set to open contract talks with De Gea in the January transfer window. The Bianconeri are aiming to sign the goalkeeper on a free deal, something which United wouldn’t like as they can get a decent transfer fee if at all De Gea decides to sign a new contract.

The report adds that the decision-makers at the Serie A club believe that the 28-year-old could be the final piece of the puzzle as they push for the UEFA Champions League title. Manchester United will have to act quuckly if they want to keep hold of their prized possession.

The report adds that the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-managed side is targetting Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak as a replacement for De Gea if at all he decides to leave.