Reports: Real Madrid, Barcelona go head-to-head in transfer race for Liverpool’s UCL hero

According to reports, Real Madrid and Barcelona are engaged in a heated battle to sign Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah in the summer.

It is Don Balon that reports that the La Liga could be Salah’s next destination, after doing the unthinkable with Liverpool in just two seasons – reaching the Champions League final in both those seasons, also winning the coveted trophy last season. The Spanish news agency claims that the former AS Roma star could move on to Spain after winning the Premier League with Liverpool this season.

Salah was previously linked to Real Madrid alone last summer, but the deal apparently failed to take off after Jurgen Klopp, the manager of the Reds, made it very clear that the Egyptian is not for sale. However, Salah’s current contract with the Merseyside team runs out in 2022 and he is yet to agree on an extension, which means that he may be available for sale next July.

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona have reportedly become aware of the situation, which is why they have already started planning to sign the player, according to Don Balon.

The 27-year-old was one of the most consistent performers for Liverpool in the 2018-19 season, as he emerged top-scorer of the Premier League (22 goals) alongside teammate Sadio Mane and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Salah also played an important role in his team’s Champions League win, netting one of the two goals scored by Liverpool in the final against Tottenham Hotspur.