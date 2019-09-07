Reports: Neymar’s PSG teammate set to snub Real Madrid for Barcelona move

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Neymar’s Paris Saint Germain (PSG) teammate is all set snub Real Madrid as he prefers a move to Barcelona over their arch-rivals.

It is Don Balon that reports that Mbappe is keen to join Lionel Messi and help the five-time Ballon d’Or winner in his quest of winning another Champions League with the Catalan giants.

According to the Spanish news agency, the ongoing 2019-20 season will be the 20-year-old’s last year in France before he chooses to opt to move to Spain. The same had been said previously as well, but until recently, Mbappe’s preferred destination was Real Madrid and not Barcelona.

Don Balon claims that Real Madrid’s summer signings Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic, and their prolonged interest in Neymar are the two main reasons why he does not want to join Los Blancos next summer. Meanwhile, the prospect of uniting with – Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Samuel Umtiti, his friends from the France national team – gives Mbappe enough inspiration to join the Blaugrana instead.

Moreover, it has also been reported that Lionel Messi himself has asked the La Liga giants to sign the Frenchman depending on his availability in 2020 June. However, it needs to be mentioned that both Barcelona and PSG are yet to arrive at a final decision regarding the star forward.