Reports: How Manchester City blocked Barcelona’s Neymar move

Reports suggest that Manchester City and their manager Pep Guardiola may have played two of the most important roles in Neymar’s failed move from Paris Saint Germain (PSG) to Barcelona in the summer.

According to Don Balon, Manchester City were offered Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho in the summer, for a reported transfer fee of €120million. City, in the meantime, were looking to replace their star winger Leroy Sane who was prepared to leave for Bayern Munich.

Coutinho looked like a proper choice to replace Sane, but Guardiola decided to give the offer a pass and eventually, the Brazilian was loaned out to Bayern Munich due to the lack of interest of him from other clubs.

Meanwhile, Barcelona had hoped that Manchester City would buy the former Liverpool ace for €120million, so that they can use this transfer fee for funding Neymar’s move from PSG. But the plan backfired and eventually, the 27-year-old had to remain in Paris.

Don Balon reports that City boss Guardiola predicted Barcelona’s plans to sign Neymar with the money they receive for Coutinho. According to the Spanish news agency, the former Bayern Munich and Barca manager believed that the La Liga giants would become invincible if they add the PSG winger to their attacking options this summer.

And if that happens, Barcelona could be unbeatable in the Champions League – clearly something that Manchester City does not want to happen, given the fact that they are also competing for Europe’s biggest and most important footballing trophy.

If nothing else, the above report simply highlights yet another example of Pep Guardiola’s genius.