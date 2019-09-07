Reports: Neymar set to agree staggering new contract with Ligue 1 giants

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. may be forced to snub Barcelona as rumours suggest that the Parisians are ready to convince him to stay at the club for a longer time, by tabling a new contract that would see the Brazilian earn a whopping salary of €50million per year.

Neymar, PSG and Barcelona had a very difficult time throughout this summer, as they held talks over the 27-year-old’s possible return to Spain before the 2019-20 season began.

Eventually, all negotiation attempts ended in failure and the Brazilian winger was forced to stay at Paris, against his interest.

And now, Don Balon reports that PSG are ready to make the player feel welcome at the club once again, as they prepare a staggering new contract for him.

As mentioned above, the new deal will see the former Barcelona man earn about €50million every season.

The Parisians are reportedly keen to challenge for the Ligue 1 title once again, while also laying their eyes on Europe’s biggest footballing prize – the Champions League.

Initially, in 2017, Neymar was enticed by the prospects of leading PSG to their maiden UCL win, which is why he took the bold decision to leave Lionel Messi and co. at the Camp Nou, before joining the French giants for the world record transfer fee of €220million.

However, the plan backfired and Neymar wanted to rejoin his former club this summer, but as mentioned above, it did not happen this summer.