Reports: Lionel Messi wants UCL finalist to join Barcelona as Ousmane Dembele replacement

Reports suggest that Barcelona legend Lionel Messi is deeply upset by Ousmane Dembele’s recent actions at the club. Apparently, Messi has also demanded that Barcelona sign Lucas Moura from Tottenham Hotspur as a replacement for the French winger.

It is Don Balon that reports that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has condemned Dembele for hiding the details of his injury and partying at his home in Senegal, thereby making things worse for himself. In the absence of Dembele and also Messi and Luis Suarez who are also injured, Barcelona have slipped down to the eighth place in the 2019-20 La Liga standings.

They lost their opening match against Athletic Bilbao before winning their second game against Real Betis. However, their game last weekend against Osasuna ended in a rather humiliating 2-2 draw.

At the same time, Atletico Madrid are leading the La Liga table with three wins from three matches (nine points). Barcelona’s arch-rivals Real Madrid are not far behind, with five points from three matches (one win, two draws).

Meanwhile, Don Balon reports that Messi wants the Blaugrana to come out from their ongoing slump, and challenge harder for the La Liga title and the Champions League as well. The Spanish news agency further reports that he wants the club to sign Moura, as he has already taken part in a Champions League final and knows the effort that one has to take, in order to get there.

Don Balon also claims that the ex-PSG winger may be available for the Catalans, for a transfer fee of €50million.