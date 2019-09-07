Reports: Manchester United make Harry Maguire’s ex teammate priority for January

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Manchester United have already begun planning for their winter transfers, with reports suggesting that Leicester City’s James Maddison being named their top target for January.

Manchester Evening News reports that midfield is going to be Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s prime area of focus this winter, with Paul Pogba looking ready to leave for Real Madrid next summer.

The other midfielders, namely – Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata and Andreas Pereira are all in need for replacements as none of them have been able to find their true form since the 2019-20 season began almost a month ago.

The English news agency reports that Leicester City’s James Maddison is the ideal replacement for the likes of Matic, and that he will be able to form a good rapport with his former teammate and defender Harry Maguire who has already joined Manchester United this summer.

Meanwhile, it has also been understood that Brendan Rodgers, the manager of the Foxes is not really keen on letting his star player leave, though it is yet to be seen whether he will change his opinion over time, as it happened in the case of Maguire this August.

Manchester Evening News also claims that West Ham United’s young midfielder Declan Rice is another option that is being considered by Solskjaer as an alternative choice, in case their bid for Maddison fails to take off in January during the winter transfer window.