Manchester United target reveals why summer move failed despite Solskjaer’s interest

It is a well-known fact that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen to sign Paris Saint Germain (PSG) right-back Thomas Meunier this summer, but the deal failed to take off.

And now, Meunier himself has spoken about his failed move, revealing that while PSG were happy to let him leave, there were a host of other reasons why the deal did not happen.

“It was an intense period, with a lot of interests, discussions from Manchester United,” he told RTBF, a Belgian news agency.

“I could have left, but it was not done because it was from the club or from me, there were discrepancies.”

“Everything was not 100 per cent together for it to work.”

The Belgian defender further added that though he would like to remain at PSG, he had fallen down the pecking order at the Ligue 1 club – which was another factor why he has decided to leave. He also said that he is still keen to sign a new contract with the Parisians if they are ready to promise him a bigger role at the club.

“I have always said that I wanted to stay in Paris,” Meunier said.

“I still have one year of the contract remaining, and I was hoping, moreover, I still hope, an extension of the contract.”

“But the situation becomes a little more complicated because I am no longer the priority to my position but I remain professional.”

“I feel good there and we will see what will happen during the season,” he concluded.

Quotes via Express.