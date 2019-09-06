Reports: Juventus eyeing two Tottenham stars for January window

Juventus have already added several big names to their squad this summer. Matthijs de Ligt, Aaron Ramsey, Gianluigi Buffon, Adrien Rabiot, Luca Pellegrini, Danilo, and Merih Demiral have all climbed aboard the train, being led by Maurizio Sarri. However, reports claim their business for the season might not be over yet.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Juventus are eyeing free transfers for Tottenham duo, Toby Alderweireld and Christian Eriksen. Both men are out of contract at the end of the season and could be approached directly for a pre-contract agreement in January – something the Bianconeri are hoping to exploit.

Juventus have used this tactic to perfection before as well. The Serie A giants signed Andrea Pirlo, Paul Pogba, and Fernando Llorente using the same technique. Much more recently, meanwhile, they have managed to capture Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot.

However, this time around they may not get a clean shot at their targets. The same report claims that Inter Milan too are interested in Alderweireld, while Eriksen has caught the attention of several clubs, including Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, if neither player is able to commit his future with Tottenham in the coming months, they will be allowed to leave on a free transfer.