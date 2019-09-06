Manchester United star passes verdict on club exit following failed summer move

Manchester United centre-back Marcos Rojo has revealed that he had tried to move to Everton in the recent summer transfer window, but the deal did not take off and he had to stay on at Old Trafford.

The Argentine also said that he will consider leaving United in 2019 January if manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not make him a part of his plans in the ongoing season.

“I have to fight [for my place in Manchester United] until December and if [I’m not playing enough], I will try to leave,” Rojo said in a recent interview with Argentine news agency Ole.

He also revealed that he talked to Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni, as he is keen to make a return to his national team before the Copa America tournament next year.

“I talked to Scaloni. He told me that he was happy because, in the preseason, I had played many games, that I looked good and that was why he called me, but that I had to play.”

“I am sure that to play in the National team, you have to play in your club, you have to be always, and when you are here, show why.”

“It is difficult to leave when you are in such a large club. I had the possibility of Everton, but by decisions of the club or the technician could not be done,” Rojo further added, before concluding:

“I do not want to be out again, I want to exhaust all the possibilities and compete to be here, or else I would want to leave.”

Quotes via Express.