Reports: Chelsea to sell first-team star when injured youngster returns

Frank Lampard’s reign at Chelsea has gotten off to a slow start. The Englishman lost his first official game by a whopping 4-0 scoreline before another draw followed. A win over Norwich City brought some relief but the Blues still look vulnerable at the back. As such, one star could be sold when a certain youngster returns from injury.

According to a report by Mirror, Chelsea could send captain Cesar Azpilicueta back to Spain once youngster Reece James returns from his injury. James is expected to challenege the Spaniard for a starting spot this season, with right-back Davide Zappacosta moving to Italy until January 2020.

Azpilicueta has had a terrible start to the season and has been pinpointed by many as a weak link in the Chelsea backline. The Blues have conceded in all four of their Premier League matches so far, even letting in more than one goal on three occasions.

James, meanwhile, is currently on the sidelines after suffering an injury during pre-season. The youngster spent the previous season on loan at Wigan Athletic where his impressive form caught the eye of several teams, including Manchester United.

Nevertheless, Azpilicueta is not short of suitors if the Chelsea captain is indeed planning to move back to his native country. The report claims that he is being monitored by both Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao.