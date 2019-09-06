Manchester United star keen to remain at Serie A giants following loan move

Chris Smalling, who joined AS Roma on loan from Manchester United this summer, is ready to make the move permanent next summer.

In a recent interview, the centre-back said that he would like to turn his back to Manchester United and join AS Roma on a permanent deal, should his current loan move to the Serie A giants return good results.

“To be able to have the chance at a big club, and then if it prolongs and the club is happy, then I can definitely see a longer-term future in Italy,” he said.

He further added: “I think this is an opportunity that came to me that I was very interested in and I’m very eager to come.”

“It happened very quickly and I think if I focus on the next game, getting up to speed with training, in terms of the manager’s methods and then hopefully have a very good season, then see what happens.”

The 29-year-old agreed to join Roma after realizing that he has fallen down the pecking order at Manchester United under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

His chances decreased further after the Red Devils signed ex-Leicester City star Harry Maguire for a reported transfer fee of £80million.

