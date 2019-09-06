Juventus have build a strong squad for new manager Maurizio Sarri to come in and tinker with. The Bianconeri brought in several top-class players, including the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Aaron Ramsey. However, reports claim that they were planning to unite Cristiano Ronaldo with a big star!

According to the Daily Mail, Juventus wanted to sign Neymar Jr from Paris Saint Germain this summer, and unite him with Cristiano Ronaldo up top. The Brazilian, however, ended up staying in Paris after a move away from the club broke down, with both Barcelona and Real Madrid interested as well.

As per the report, Juventus offered PSG a whopping 90 Million plus Paulo Dybala in order to appease them into selling Neymar. However, the move ultimately could not move forward due to the Argentine’s reluctance to move away from the club. Dybala also ended up rejecting Manchester United and Tottenham to stay at the Turin club.

Neymar, meanwhile, was linked with moves to both Barcelona and Real Madrid, despite the pair exhausting their budget. As a result, both teams were said to be offering a player plus cash deal to PSG in return for the Brazil forward. However, in the end, no club could reach an agreement with the Parisians to sign him.